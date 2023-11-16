Barnyard Funk from Mark Stoffel

Mandolinist Mark Stoffel, who currently plies his trade as a member of Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, has a new single dropping tomorrow from Mountain Home Music, an instrumental he calls Barnyard Funk.

It’s a clever little tune in which Mark demonstrates his music career full circle. Growing up in Germany, he tells us that before the grass took hold of him, he was a fan of the pop music of the day.

“I caught the bluegrass bug at age 14, but before that, I was heavily exposed to soul and disco music thanks to my dad, who was a hobby disc jockey in the late 1970s. Well, I suppose some of it must have rubbed off on me, and I am proud of it!

I certainly hope you’ll enjoy this funky little piece. Also, special thanks to my friend Marshall Wilborn who helped me come up with the title, Barnyard Funk!”

The tune jumps between a funk groove on the A part and a bluegrass romp on the B, switching out throughout the track. With Stoffel on mandolin, additional support comes from Chris Luquette on guitar, Gina Furtado on banjo, Niall Murphy on fiddle, Ross Sermons on bass, and Tony Creasman on drums.

Great fun! Have a listen…

Barnyard Funk will be available on November 17 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track now at AirPlay Direct.