Barefoot Girl drops for The Goodwin Brothers

615 Hideaway Records has a new single today from The Goodwin Brothers, the second from their upcoming sophomore project, Prodigals, to be released as a partnership with G1 Productions.

The Brothers are Jonathan and Will Godwin, both with years of experience as singers, producers, and music businessmen. Though they have spent most of their lives in music, they had not recorded together until a few years ago, when they teamed up with family friend and former American Idol contestant Chase Bush to form The Godwin Brothers. The three “brothers” have been singing together for more than 20 years, and it shows. A debut album was released in 2020.

For their latest single, they have chosen Barefoot Girl, written by Louisa Branscomb and Becky Buller, which shows off their polished vocal trio with a distinct acoustic county flourish.

Will is on mandolin and Jonathan on guitar, with both singing along with Chase. Banjo is provided by Russ Carson, bass by Mark Fain, and fiddle from Michael Cleveland. Eric Darken is on drums.

Have a listen…

Barefoot Girl by The Goodwin Brothers is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.