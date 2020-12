Banjo videos from Bill Evans and Joff Lowson

We have a couple of videos of banjo music to share, contributed by two prominent instructors of the five string from opposite sides of the planet.

First up is Bill Evans, who created this lovely arrangement of My Favorite Things played by he and his wife, Babi. This classic Rodgers & Hammerstein song made its debut in the Broadway version of The Sound of Music in 1959, reprised and widely popularized by the 1965 film adaptation, which became one of the most successful movies ever made. It remained in theaters in the US for more than four years, an unheard of run for a film, and has been dubbed into most foreign languages as well.

My Favorite Things continues its life both as a show tune in myriad productions of the play, and as an instrumental classic in the jazz world, spurred by John Coltrane’s recording of the song in 1961.

Here’s Bill and Babi’s video, shot at their New Mexico home shortly before Christmas.

Now we hear from Jeff Lowson, who runs his own online Banjo Academy from his home in Bristol, England. His video is a solo arrangement of his original tune, Penny, dramatically captured in the mountains near Andalusia in Spain.

Well done, all!