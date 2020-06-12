Banjo Player’s Blues video from High Fidelity

We’ve been fans of High Fidelity since the first time we heard them, some years ago when they were releasing home made videos of themselves performing classic songs from the early days of bluegrass. These days, it’s a fully professional outfit, touring all over the US presenting a look back at the how the music used to sound… and look.

Their second album for Rebel Records hits today, along with a music video of the title track, Banjo Player’s Blues. Written by Charlie Monroe and initially recorded in the early 1960s – with J.D. Crowe on banjo – this remake follows the original template quite closely and definitely captures the spirit of the times. Guitarist Jeremy Stephens takes the lead vocal.

Along with Jeremy, High Fidelity includes his wife, Corrina Rose Logston on fiddle, Kurt Stephenson on banjo, Daniel Amick on mandolin, and Vickie Vaughn on bass. The band is a hoot on stage, with their period correct attire, and their inescapable love for the old ways and the old days.

Banjo Player’s Blues is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.