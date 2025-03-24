Banjo Camp Brasil 2025

We know what you’re thinking… how’s the bluegrass scene in Brazil during the spring? Well, funny you should ask.

Banjo Camp Brasil, which was held for the first time in 2024, was so well received that organizer Wagner Creoruska Jr, who plays with O Bardo e o Banjo in San Paulo, has decided to host it again this year. The four-day experience is designed to introduce bluegrass and clawhammer techniques to Brazilian musicians, with students traveling from all over the country to the picturesque mountain retreat at Pousada Highland to share their love and interest for the five string.

Scheduled for May 1-4, the Camp will offer instruction from five prominent Brazilian banjoists, covering just the sorts of topics that are common in US, Canadian, or European workshops. Creoruska will lead a class titled The History and Language of the American Banjo; Vitor Rios will teach The Banjo Beyond Bluegrass; Caio offers The Banjo in Worship Music; João Raimo will demonstrate Clawhammer Banjo; and Rodrigo Capiau will present Backup, Licks, and Slow Stuff – Banjo Accompaniment.

Wager explains that his homeland, which has its own rich heritage of folk music, is still missionary territory where bluegrass music is concerned.

“Bluegrass and the banjo are still rare in Brazil, which makes this event a landmark for our growing community.

In a country where bluegrass is still a niche genre and banjo players are few and far between, this gathering is a milestone for the instrument’s presence in South America. Over the course of four days, attendees will experience workshops, jam sessions, and live performances, all dedicated to exploring the unique techniques and rich traditions of the American banjo.

Despite the challenges of finding fellow banjo players in Brazil, the Banjo Camp Brasil has become a beacon for bluegrass lovers across the country. Musicians and students travel from all corners of Brazil to participate, proving that the passion for this instrument transcends borders.

This year’s edition is proudly supported by Pousada Highland and NIG Strings, helping make this event possible.”

Of course there will be jamming throughout the grounds, and the Camp is open both to banjo students, and to people curious about or interested in learning about North American bluegrass and old time music. Full weekend registration is available for R$600, with options for single day tickets as well. Meals are included in some of the registration offers.

See full details online. If your Portuguese isn’t up to snuff, be ready to set your browser to translate mode.

Congratulations to Wagner Creoruska and Banjo Camp Brasil. Long may it reign!