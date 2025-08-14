Banjo auction closing soon for Blue Ridge Banjo Camp

The banjo auction in support of the scholarship fund for Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Camp closes in just two days, offering the opportunity to obtain one of four new banjos at a bargain price.

Camp is in session this week at the Brevard Music Center in Brevard, NC, and the auction is for instruments donated by the manufacturers to raise money to help students attend this intensive instructional experience. The 2025 faculty includes Kristin Scott Benson, Tony Trischka, Adam Larabee, Greg Liszt, Mark Schatz, and of course, Béla Fleck.

Blue Ridge Banjo Camp differs in a number of ways from the typical workshop experience. It runs a full week, and students must audition to attend, not in any sort of exclusionary way, but to ensure that each accepted registrant will be capable of absorbing the challenging curriculum put forward by the instructors. There are no stylistic requirements; players of any sort can come to Camp and find teachers who will push them to see the five string banjo, and approach their playing, in new and more thoughtful ways.

Up for auction now on Bid Beacon are:

All four have bids substantially lower than their actual value, so those who bid before the auction closes on August 16 at 8:00 p.m. (EDT) stand a chance to save big on a banjo purchase. Not only that, you’ll be helping worthy young banjo players attend the Blue Ridge Banjo Camp in years to come.

See full details online, and get those bids in soon!