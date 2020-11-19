Bandcamp launches new live streaming service for artists

Bandcamp, the popular artist-centered web site that allows bands to sell their CDs and downloads under their own control, has announced a new ticketed live stream service for performers who want to offer concerts online.

While Facebook Live is simple to use, there is no easy way to add ticketing to shows other than by requesting tips. The new Bandcamp Live is available to all members, with them handling ticket sales and offering a live chat while also displaying your merchandise for sale.

Best of all, the fee to members is only 10% of the total take, and Bandcamp is waiving that completely until March 31, 2021.

When you set up a concert, they will also notify all of your Bandcamp fans by email. Sounds pretty simple.

You can set up an involved multiple camera shoot, or a simple web cam, and integrate it all through you Bandcamp artist account.

Full details can be found online.