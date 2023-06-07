Balsam Range brings the whimsy with Snake Charmer

Mountain Home Music has a new single this week from their upcoming project with Balsam Range, a song which offers a clever twist on the good old heartbreak story.

Snake Charmer comes from Milan Miller and Beth Husband, who contributed a pair of hits from the band’s previous album, Grit and Grace and Rivers, Rains and Runaway Trains. It’s a driving grasser begun by their first new member since Balsam Range’s founding in 2007, mandolinist Alan Bibey, who fiddler and vocalist Buddy Melton says gives the track just the right feel.

“Alan’s mandolin kick off sets the tone for this song so well, and his mesmerizing playing certainly fits the task at hand.”

Behind Buddy and Alan are fellow original members Caleb Smith on guitar, Marc Pruett on banjo, and Tim Surrett on bass.

The lyrics tell of the many crazy things the singer might do, all of them better than trying to please the object of his recently poisoned romance.

Check it out…

Snake Charmer will be available on June 9 from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves and pre-adds are enabled now.

Radio programmers can get the track now from AirPlay Direct.