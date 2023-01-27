Ballad of Kidder Cole video from Appalachian Road Show

Billy Blue Records has just released a new music video for Appalachian Road Show. It’s a live performance video for the current single, The Ballad of Kidder Cole, from their third album, Jubilation.

The guys spent some time in Blackbird Studio in Nashville shooting a number of these live videos, and this is the first to hit.

This song is completely in the ARS wheelhouse, combing their love for both bluegrass and old time music, as well as their unique skill in telling stories of the Appalachian region. It’s actually a true story, written by Felix Eugene Alley in the early 20th century, who names himself in the first verse. He lays out a charming story of rural romance based around regional square dances, which Barry Abernathy delivers in perfect form.

All the other Road Show characters appear as well – Jim VanCleve on fiddle, Darrell Webb on mandolin, Zeb Snyder on guitar, and Todd Phillips on bass.

I dare you to watch just once. Enjoy…

The Ballad of Kidder Cole, and the full Jubilation album, are available now from popular download and streaming services. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the band.