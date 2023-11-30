Bailey Moore to Kevin Prater Band

The Kevin Prater Band has announced Bailey Moore as their newest member, joining the group on bass.

At only 19 years of age, Bailey brings a surprising amount of experience to his new role, along with a serious bluegrass pedigree. A fifth generation picker, coming obviously from a musical family, he is the nephew of the late Jason Moore, among the most celebrated bassists in bluegrass, and the great nephew of Allen Mills of Lost and Found fame. In fact, Bailey is playing Allen’s bass with the Prater band.

Bailey has had the performing bg since he ws five years old, when he started joining his father, Darren, on stage with his band. He discovered the banjo when he was eight, inspired by Jeremy Stephens of High Fidelity. Bass came next at age 11.

The young Mr. Moore had worked previously with The Mike Mitchell Band while still in high school, and after graduation he took the banjo gig with Caroline Owens, switching later to bass. Last year he took the bass position with Roxboro Connection, recording an album while with the band.

Prater says it feels like family having Bailey on the road with the band.

“I am so excited to have this amazingly talented young man as part of The Kevin Prater Band. Having known Bailey since he was a baby, and now seeing what he has accomplished at only 19 years old, brings many great memories of my own journeys through bluegrass music. I predict many great things in Bailey’s future, and hope they will be with The Kevin Prater Band.

I feel almost like I have come full circle with Bailey coming on board. From my long association with The Lost & Found bassist and vocalist Allen Mills, great uncle of Bailey Moore, to becoming best friends with the late great bassist, Jason Moore, Bailey’s uncle. Jason was instrumental in my becoming part of The James King Band some years back. He just feels like a huge part of my bluegrass family!”

With Kevin on mandolin and lead vocals, the band also includes Lennie Centers on guitar, Dalton Smith on banjo, Mallory Hindman on fiddle, and Bailey now on bass.

Moore says that he feels right at home with his new group.

“I’ve known Kevin just about all my life really. Especially since he played with James King alongside my late uncle, Jason Moore. When I heard he was looking for a bass player, I jumped right in! I texted him shortly after and he pretty much gave me the job right there. On my first trip with his band in late July, we went over a few songs on the bus. After those few songs, the decision was solidified and I was in the band!!

Now that I’ve been with The Kevin Prater Band for a few months now, I can proudly say that I feel truly blessed to be able to travel the road and play music with these guys! I am so thankful to not only play with wonderful musicians, but also be around incredible people!”

Here’s a recent video of the Kevin Prater Band at the Withlacoochee River Bluegrass Festival in Dunnellon FL, with Bailey singing bass on this a cappella arrangement of Lord Don’t Leave Me Here.

Bailey has also released a single on his own, In My Dreams, which he wrote, arranged, recorded, mixed, and mastered by himself. It’s available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Keep an eye on the Kevin Prater Band tour schedule online to find when they might be performing near you.