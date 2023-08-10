Freshly signed with Billy Blue Records, powerhouse bluegrass singer Dave Adkins has his first single release this week with his new label.

He has chosen the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, Bad Moon Rising, by John Fogerty which was a worldwide hit in 1969. Though it was originally recorded with the twangy rockabilly sound that made CCR so unique in its day, it makes a natural for grassification with its irrepressible beat.

Adkins shared that he got the idea from an earlier bluegrass cut, though he sped it up a bit for his version.

“We took one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite old bands. I got the idea from Curly Ray Cline’s son, Timmy Cline. Timmy’s band recorded the song 30 years ago. We recorded it at 180 bpm and put the ‘drive’ in it. The musicians put everything they had into the track and blistered it! I could not be happier with the way it turned out.

It’s a Dream come true to have Jerry Salley and Billy Blue in my corner!! Hope you all enjoy my favorite cut to date, Bad Moon Rising!”

Support comes from Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Aaron McDaris on banjo, Justin Moses on mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass. Billy Blue A&R man Jerry Salley produced and sang harmony.

Have a listen, and hold on tight.

Bad Moon Rising from Dave Adkins will be available on August 11 from popular download and streaming services online.