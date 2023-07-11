Bad Intentions from Tina Adair

Engelhardt Music Group has a fourth single this week from their current project with powerhouse bluegrass singer and songwriter, Tina Adair.

Tina got her start as a teen, singing with her brother in their family band. A successful solo project followed, but she turned her attention to her education, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration in Music Business from Belmont University in Nashville. A career at Belmont has kept her busy since, though Tina returned to music in 2012 with a solo album that reminded everyone why we had cared so much for her voice from the start.

But things really blew up for Tina as a founding member of the supergroup, Sister Sadie. There her strong singing and hilarious stage banter helped put them at the top of the bluegrass world, including an Entertainer of the Year award from the IBMA in 2020. Now working again as a solo artist, her current album, Here Within My Heart, has found favor with fans and critics alike.

Adair says that this latest single, Bad Intentions, is something of a departure from her normal sort of release.

“​I co-wrote Bad Intentions with Glen Duncan and Adam Engelhardt. We had a lot of fun writing this one with its unique melody and rhythmic pattern. This song definitely stands apart from some of the more mainstream bluegrass I’m used to, and that may be what I love most about it.

Lyrically, most folks will relate to having known someone that they only hear from when they need something, or have an ill-intended request. It was awesome to explore a tune that ventured off the beaten path and I hope you’ll give it a listen and enjoy!”

Support on the track comes from Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath on guitar, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Wes Hightower adds the harmony vocals.

Check it out…

Bad Intentions, and the full Here Within My Heart album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the label.