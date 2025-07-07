Backline is back with Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of South Carolina’s Backline to the label, though re-signing would be the more appropriate description. Backline had been a part of the Mountain Fever roster once before, and are delighted to be back with them again.

The band is based around the singing and songwriting of guitarist Katelyn Ingardia, who has also enjoyed a successful solo recording career of late. Backline has been consistently expanding the reach of their touring schedule this past few years, winning new fans and impressing event producers wherever they perform.

Backline had initially signed with the label in 2018, and released their Salem Town project with them the following year. After releasing a couple of singles in 2020, the band experienced some personnel departures that prevented them from completing an in-progress album.

But they are back, better than ever, and eager to finish something new.

Mark Hodges, owner and President of Mountain Fever Records, says that he is excited to offer their next album to the bluegrass world.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Backline back to the Mountain Fever family. Katelyn is a force, and the new material is some of the band’s best yet.”

Ingardia shares that she feels like the band is ready to take a big step forward.

“Backline has come such a long way since we were last signed with Mountain Fever. I know many people probably thought the band was done… washed up. But after we had a huge lineup change, we had to decide if we would move forward or not.

Chris Williamson (bass), and myself decided that we wanted to rebuild it, the brand, and try to make it better than ever, before we moved to re-sign with a label.

I believe the band lineup we have right now is the best we have had in the past 10 years of Backline. We are having so much fun, and touring as much as we can!

I am thrilled to have this new energy and configuration signed with Mountain Fever. New music is coming very soon and we can not wait!

Huge thank you to Mark, Amanda, and all the Mountain Fever team for the opportunity to work with them and help push this new music!”

Along with Katelyn and Chris, Backline is David Heavner on mandolin, Alex Hampton on reso-guitar, and Jacob Carroll on banjo.

We’ll certainly be looking forward to hearing some new tunes from this bunch.

Here’s a listen to their most recent single, Cold Wind.