Back With A Lonesome Sound from Andrew Crawford

Sometimes a bluegrass song can grab you from the title alone. When you hear the name, you feel as though you like it already.

In that vein, South Carolina bluegrass singer, songwriter, and guitarist Andrew Crawford has a new single with Bonfire Music Group, one he wrote called Back With A Lonesome Sound.

A number of tracks from Andrew’s previous release in 2021 got attention from bluegrass radio, and spent time on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart. You may also recall a couple of recent singles he cut with his wife, Brandi Colt, that our readers enjoyed.

But Back With A Lonesome Sound is a solo effort from Crawford, which he says comes from his fascination with long shots.

“I’ve always been a sucker for songs and stories about making it through hard times. Underdogs and prodigals often show us what glory really looks like. I wrote this song with all the comeback stories of many of my musical heroes in mind.

Musically, I really wanted this track to have a New Grass Revival energy to it. Jarrod Walker (Billy Strings) on mandolin, Tony Wray on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on bass, and Tim crouch on the fiddle. Shawn Lane sang the tenor. Super thankful to all these guys for their efforts and passion.”

They captured exactly that aggressive NGR vibe. Check it out…

Back With A Lonesome Sound is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Andrew also mentioned that there will be some new music soon from Brandi, and from the two of them together. Keep an eye out for those.