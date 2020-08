Back To Caroline from Fireside Collective

Mountain Home Music has released a new single from Fireside Collective, taken from their upcoming album, Elements.

It’s a song written by the reso-guitarist, Tommy Maher, called Back To Caroline, which plays on the fact that Caroline is both a woman’s name and the nickname of a pair of states.

He says that he set out to mix the happy sound of grass with the sadness of separation.

“Everyone at some point will miss someone while they’re away, and that’s just what this tune is about. I tried to incorporate the storytelling aspect of some of my favorite bluegrass songs and put an old-time mountain bounce around it, which the banjo and mandolin captured very well on the recording. It’s supposed to leave you feeling upbeat about a sad feeling we all know; loneliness and longing for home.”

Back To Caroline is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.