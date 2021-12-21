Back On My Knees – new single from 40 Horse Mule

40 Horse Mule, Nashville-based remote bluegrass recording artists, have a new single, again featuring the singing of Billy Troy.

The band, which at one time performed and tracked together in one spot, still gets together using modern technology to participate in new recordings. Troy now lives in Omaha, where he is entertainment director at a casino there. Born in Nashville, he is the son of bluegrass reso-guitar icon Josh Graves, who chose Billy Troy as a stage name some years ago.

Billy’s partner is Bennie Bolling, Nashville musician-at-large, who plays banjo, bass, and reso-guitar on this new single.

For their latest release, Billy and Bennie have resurrected a song that Troy wrote years ago with Lee Bach and Dave Lindsey called Back On My Knees, recorded by David Frizzell in 1987. Jason Roller adds fiddle and guitar, and Keith Tew sings harmony with Billy.

Unsurprisingly, it has an ’80s country vibe, done bluegrass style. Have a listen…

Back On My Knees by 40 Horse Mule is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.