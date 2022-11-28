Back in the Goodle Days from Showman & Coole

Skip to content
Who doesn’t like a John Hartford song? He never seemed to write one that wasn’t fun, memorable, or cogent in some way, several of which have become familiar worldwide. And he stayed within the bluegrass/old time tradition throughout his life and career.
Old time masters John Showman and Chris Coole have prepared an album of Hartford delights, all played on fiddle and banjo, which they call
. It’s set for release this Friday, and the pair have released a number of singles already from the project. Much Further Out Than Inevitable – A Fiddle and Banjo Tribute to Some Music of John Hartford
Of the record, Coole, vocalist and banjo man with Canada’s
Lonesome Ace String Band, for whom Showman plays fiddle, says…
“If country music were a galaxy, John Hartford would surely be one of the very brightest stars in the sky. It’s with the greatest respect that we try to bask in a bit of his light on this album. We’ve chosen twelve of our favorite Hartford songs (and tunes), and have let them dwell in a very sparse and organic setting of just fiddle and banjo.
We’ve been playing most of these songs at gigs and jam sessions for years and are thrilled to finally get a chance to record them.”
Songs of John’s they have selected include
Don’t Leave Your Records in the Sun, Long Hot Summer Days, Steamboat Whistle Blues, and this duet version of Back in the Goodle Days.
VIDEO
Much Further Out Than Inevitable will be available for widespread digital purchase on December 2. Pre-orders for audio CDs with a download can be placed now online.
