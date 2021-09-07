Back In Baltimore from Ned Luberecki, featuring Tim O’Brien

Ned Luberecki has been a familiar face – and voice – in the bluegrass world for many years now. We see him on stage on banjo with the Becky Buller Band; we hear him as a radio personality on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction. And if we play banjo, we’ve probably found him teaching at various banjo camps around the country, or used one of his many instructional books or videos.

Though he has appeared on numerous popular bluegrass recordings, he has only produced but two albums of his own music – Take Five in 2017, and Nedski in 2007. But with an eye towards today’s singles-oriented radio environment, Ned has decided to jump on that bandwagon with a new release, Back In Baltimore, a song he wrote with Becky Buller.

He says that the song came to him on the road, and he and Becky finished it together.

“Back In Baltimore was inspired while on tour with the Becky Buller Band through my home state of Maryland. The song recalls a time when a young man moved from the mountains to the city in search of fortune and adventure and ‘All that lie in store, Back in Baltimore.’ Becky and I both realized early in the creation of the song that we heard it in Tim O’Brien’s voice and were thrilled to record it with Tim.”

Luberecki plays banjo on the track, with O’Brien on mandolin and lead vocal, Becky Buller on fiddle and harmony vocals, Stephen Mougin on guitar, and Missy Raines on bass. Mougin engineered and mixed, and mastering was done by David Glasser.

Have a listen…

Ned says that this one could end up on an album some day, but for the moment, it’s released as a single.

Back In Baltimore from Ned Luberecki is available now from popular download and streaming sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.