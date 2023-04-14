Back Home video from Troy Engle

Pinecastle Records has a music video for their debut single with Troy Engle, their latest signee with the label.

Engle is a life long bluegrass artist, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who spent much of his life in Nashville, working as a sideman with a number of country and bluegrass artists.

The video is for a song Troy wrote called Back Home, with the familiar call to return to life where you were raised. The lyrics resonate here as Troy moved his family back to Pennsylvania where he was born not long ago, for the many reason the song extols.

He tells us a bit about the video shoot, which also took place close to home.

“Shooting the video for ‘Back Home’ was a lot of fun. We got to work again with the CMT award-winning, Brian Lazzaro, who also happens to be a nearby friend. Gregory Timmons did a great job on second camera as well. Brian said that he thought he had the perfect location for us to film the video. I think he also liked the short commute, as we shot the video in Brian’s own barn on his farm, that was built during the civil war!

Even though I am playing all the instruments on the song, I was so glad to get my band, Southern Skies (Mandy Engle, Lizzie Engle, Adam Kruzic, and Mike Brubaker) to join me in the video. We also had two great assistants, with Adam’s daughter Lily running the clapper board and Mike’s son Braden running audio playback.

I think the video fits the song really well. Just a bunch of friends picking and having fun ‘Back Home’ on the family farm, a lot like Bill Whyte and I wrote about in the song. You can’t go wrong with old barns and bluegrass, right? I hope viewers will enjoy watching it, as much as we enjoyed filming it!”

Check it out….

Back Home from Troy Engle is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.