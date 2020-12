Back Home in Tennessee video from Wood Family Tradition

Turnberry Records has released a music video for their most recent signees, Wood Family Tradition from North Carolina.

Never was a band more aptly named. This group exists to preserve the bluegrass legacy they have received from the family patriarch, A.L. Wood, who has been a noted singer, five stringer, and songwriter in bluegrass circles this past fifty years. Now retired, Wood Family Tradition consists of A.L.’s two sons (Mike and Bobby), a grandson (Jason) and, Mackenzie, Jason’s wife. Brian Aldridge is the lone non-Wood in the bunch, though he is married to Mike’s daughter.

The new video is for their current single, Back Home In Tennessee, which was written by Mike and Jason. We get a good look at the Tradition, along with a gaggle of friends, in this presentation of the single, a hard-driving traditional bluegrass number with Jason out front on lead vocal.

Back Home In Tennessee is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can contact Turnberry Records to get an airplay copy, or email the band.