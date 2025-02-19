Back Away – new single from Matt Wallace

For his latest single from Huckleberry Records, bluegrass bassist and vocalist Matt Wallace has reached back to a song by prolific songwriter Jake Landers, and a live recording by The Bluegrass Cardinals, for a lively little number called Back Away.

Matt’s been around bluegrass for some time now, working for entertainers like Newton & Thomas, Paul Williams & the Victory Trio, David Parmley & Continental Divide, and Audie Blaylock & Redline. Now pursuing a solo career while continuing ng to work as a sideman, he says he chose Back Away as a tribute to his favorite kind of music.

“With Jimmy Martin and Flatt & Scruggs being my first loves in bluegrass, I wanted to record a great traditional song. I learned Back Away from the iconic Bluegrass Cardinals, and it optimizes the sound and feel that I love in traditional bluegrass music. We had a lot of fun recording this, and I hope y’all enjoy it!”

Wallace sings lead and plays bass, supported by Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle, Alex Hibbits on mandolin, and Brian Stephens on guitar. Hibbitts and Darrell Webb added harmony vocals.

Give it a listen…

Back Away is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at Get It Played.