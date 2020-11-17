Baby #2 on the way for Skip and Stephanie Cherryholmes

Here’s some good news in the midst of a pandemic. Skip and Stephanie Cherryholmes have announced that they are expecting baby number two. Skip, guitarist with Sideline, is also band front man and banjoist Steve Dilling’s son-in-law, married to his only daughter.

Due on June 6, a blood test has revealed that the new addition is a girl. Her name will be Adeline Macie.

When asked who selected the name, Stephanie proudly stated, “Me! Skip and I have both loved the name Adeline for years, and Macie is my mom’s name, and it was her grandma’s name, so I wanted to use that as a middle name!”

The couple already has a three-year-old son named Aiden.

Skip shared, “When I became a father for the first time, I had no idea what it would be like. Being a full-time musician, business partner/operator, audio engineer, and overall entrepreneur, I wondered how I would juggle adding a child on top of it all. When Aiden arrived, I instantly realized that none of the other stuff mattered. My priority became making decisions that would give him the best life and family I can offer. I found how to manage everything else based on what was best for him and Stephanie. Now, while anticipating the arrival of little Adeline, and preparing for more of the same, I realize that I am much more prepared. Not just prepared, but motivated to give all of them everything they will ever need in this life. I cannot wait to meet her, and introducer her to the wonderful people, music, and opportunities this world has to offer.”

“I will proudly say that there is NO WAY I could do any of this without a God that gives me the strength, and a wife that gives me the inspiration and motivation. Stephanie is a remarkable mother, and an out-of-this-world wife. She is my partner, my teammate, and my best friend. I couldn’t do any of this without her, and I thank God for letting me have the honor of being her husband and the father of our children.”

Proud PawPaw Steve Dilling expressed, “I am so excited about the addition of a new grandchild. I know she will have me wrapped around her finger just like Aiden does!”

The bluegrass music world is happy and eager to meet Adeline Macie Cherryholmes in June 2021.