B Chord Live open in Granite Falls, NC

How would you like to have a bluegrass-themed craft brewery, food joint, and wine bar close to home?

Well if you live in western North Carolina, you’ll want to check out B Chord Live, located in Granite Falls, about 40 minutes west of Statesville, an hour east of Asheville, and a little more than an hour northwest of Charlotte.

Open since late January of 2025, the new venture took over a space previously operated as Granite Falls Brewery. Partners Melanie Bartenstein, who handles the food and music side of the business, and Marty Dougherty, who serves as brewmaster, are dedicated to having bluegrass and old time music on tap to go with the carefully crafted beer and expanded bar food menu.

They are open for lunch, dinner, and late night Wednesday through Sunday, with live music on many of those evenings.

Melanie says that they have a goal to become a bluegrass haven in the region, with folks traveling in to see their favorite artists.

“We have a full restaurant, brewery and live music venue. Our mission is to support and preserve live music, primarily bluegrass. Our restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner with a small stage and live music. We are currently working to open another stage in the adjoining space, and have plans to build a larger stage for national acts and to host community events. Our vision is to be a premier destination for live bluegrass music, craft brews, and good food.”

Sounds like a great idea. We can salute that!

While they aren’t yet posting a schedule for entertainment, Marty and Melanie are asking that bands interested in playing at B Chord please reach out so that the conversations can begin. A link for this purpose is prominently placed on their web site.

You can also take a look at their food, beer, and wine menus online. B Chord is working to find independent local sources for as much of what they serve as possible.

Welcome B Chord Live – long may you reign! Best of luck to Marty and Melanie.