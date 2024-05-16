Available video from Rebecca Frazier

Nashville guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Rebecca Frazier has just released a music video for her latest single, a clever and humorous song which she jokes is just in time for wedding season, a tongue-in-cheek number about a philandering husband called Available.

Rebecca has been a visible bluegrass artist for quite some time, from her stint with Colorado’s Hit & Run in the early aughts, through a number of more recent solo projects that attracted a good bit of attention. With Hit & Run, she helped establish a record in 2003 that may never be broken, when they won the band competitions at RockyGrass, Telluride, and SPBGMA in the same year.

She also gained some groundbreaker cred as the first female to appear on the cover of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine (2018), and to receive a nomination from SPBGMA as Guitar Performer of the Year (2018-’19). Frazier’s guitar picking may have been the first thing people noticed with Hit & Run, followed closely by her refined sense of melody and lyrics as a writer, and her stirring vocal abilities.

For Available, Rebecca drew on some family experience.

“My mother unwittingly set up this song when she teased my dad for never wearing his wedding ring. They’ve been married for 51 years, but she still jokes, ‘He’s just trying to look available.’ I realized that’s actually a very real issue in a lot of marriages. It’s fun to joke about, but it’s not so funny when you’re living it, and it really is your spouse’s intent.

As the saying goes, ‘Sometimes you gotta laugh to keep from crying.’ We’re playing it and singing it in a lighthearted way, but there’s still an element of calling out the spouse for mistreating his lady.

I wrote this song while sitting on a piano bench at Nashville Music Academy, where I was teaching piano. It just came into my head in one piece, both melody and lyrics. That rarely happens for me.”

Studio assistance came from some Nashville heavy hitters, with Ron Block on banjo, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Sam Bush on mandolin, Trey Hensley on second guitar, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass.

Trey plays the part of the “available” husband in the music video, as he supports Frazier on guitar. You can tell that they had great fun in the studio, and shooting the video footage.

Check it out…

Available from Rebecca Frazier is “available” now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.