Authentic Unlimited releases first Christmas single – Silent Night

The bluegrass community is still aflutter with excitement over Authentic Unlimited. As this band approaches their one year anniversary, they have already put out two fabulous albums, four highly successful singles, and have had multiple charting songs from each album.

The latest single from this group is a cover of the traditional Christmas hymn, Silent Night. Authentic Unlimited preserves the traditional feel of the hymn, while adding many layers to it with their trademark close harmony. The core vocal trio, Jerry Cole, John Meador, and Eli Johnston, carry these Quicksilver-level vocals. Jesse Brock and Stephen Burwell provide stellar instrumental work on mandolin and fiddle, Eli and John are both on guitar, and Jerry pulls everything together with solid bass playing.

Eli elaborated on how the band chose to record Silent Night for their first Christmas song.

“We wanted to do something that was heartfelt and meaningful for Christmas this year. Silent Night has a beautiful melody and paints a clear picture in your mind when you listen to the lyrics. When we began singing it together it was a no brainer that it was the song we would choose. We all feel connected to it and I’m very happy with the way the track turned out.”

Have a listen…

Silent Night from Authentic Unlimited is available on all major streaming platforms, and to broadcasters on Airplay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.