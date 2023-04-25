Authentic Unlimited at the Marysville Winter Bluegrass Series

Authentic Unlimited at Cornerstone Global Methodist Church (4/21/23) – photo © Bill Warren

Sometimes one gets to see an extraordinary performance. Friday night was one of those occasions.

Authentic Unlimited closed out the season for the Marysville Winter Bluegrass Series at Cornerstone Global Methodist Church in Marysville, Ohio.

This is the backstory for the extraordinary part. In the past month, guitarist John Meador has had his tonsils removed, and then caught some sort of bug that he is just getting over. Bass player Jerry Cole has caught the bug, and was at about 60%, according to him. Banjo man Eli Johnston caught a bug that forced him to stay home for the weekend. Jesse Brock, who handles mandolin, said Eli wasn’t feeling well. John said that he put it differently – Eli said he was “blowing groceries!” Jason Davis filled in on banjo and Jesse Brock sang lead on a number of songs. Stephen Burwell sang a lot of the harmony parts, and he rarely sings. Burwell was nervous, but did an excellent job. These five guys gave an over the top, professional show. Jason learned AU music and arrangements on the trip up to Ohio.

These guys have put together a top shelf group that will entertain the bluegrass world for many years to come.

This is a must-see band. They give an audience 100% every time.

Marysville has next year’s lineup set. Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers always open the series in January. They will be followed by the Kody Norris Show in February, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage in March, and The Malpass Brothers closing out the series in April.

Support your local music venues.