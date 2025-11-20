Australian bluegrass award nominations announced

The Country Music Association of Australia has announced the nominees for their 2026 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards. These have been awarded annually since 1973 to recognise, celebrate and honor excellence and outstanding achievement in Australian country music.

The island nation has a robust professional country music scene, as does neighboring New Zealand, and the Golden Guitars are given out to note the best of the best during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

Of course, our readers will be most interested in the Bluegrass Recording of the Year category, whose nominees are:

Born To Roam – Sons Of Atticus

I Love Lovin’ You – Michael Carpenter & The Banks Brothers

Night At the County Fair – Wicker Suite

They Don’t Flick the Finger In the Outback Anymore – Brendan Radford

Words for Leaving – The High Street Drifters

Have a listen to the nominated songs below.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!