Aunt Mary’s Spring from Green River Revue

From Mighty Cord Records comes a new single by Green River Revue, a song written by Larry Rice called Aunt Mary’s Spring.

Green River Revue hasn’t been playing together long, but has impressed a good many folks in the bluegrass world in a short space of time, none more than songwriter supreme Larry Cordle who has signed them to his label. Kelsey Crews sings lead and plays banjo, with James Seliga on guitar, David Freeman on mandolin, David Mansfield III on fiddle, and Landy Ewing on bass. All five contribute vocally.

Another impressed by their sound is Josh Ulbrich, proprietor of Nashville’s lauded Station Inn, who says that this new single is like a breath of fresh air.

“Being a lifelong fan of the Rice Brothers, particularly Larry Rice, I had heard Aunt Mary’s Spring many times through the years. But one night in the green room at the Station Inn a couple years ago, I heard Kelsey Crews playing and singing Aunt Mary’s Spring, and his rendition literally captivated my attention. It was like the dust had been wiped off a beautiful old stained-glass window, letting light not seen in years through.”

Have a listen…

Aunt Mary’s Spring had been included on Green River Revue’s Opening Remark’ album, which saw a limited release a year ago. That project, with two new tracks, will be re-released nationally by Mighty Cord Records during 2025.

The single is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.