Auld Lang Syne – international bluegrass from Bluegrass Underground Thailand

It’s almost New Year’s Eve, everyone. Got your champagne, and your black eyed peas?

Here’s a New Year’s contribution from our friends in Bangkok, Bluegrass Underground Thailand, with an internationally-created video arrangement of Auld Lang Syne. The group hosts a weekly jam for bluegrass enthusiasts at a market in Bangkok, and many of their regular participants appear in this performance.

Also included are contributions from players all over the globe, with special support from the Fort Collins Fiddle Tune Project in Colorado, who also host weekly jams, with a focus on spreading the knowledge of fiddle tunes across all instruments. You’ll also see entries from pickers in Germany, Australia, and Switzerland, as well as Thailand and various parts of the US, in a worldwide show of solidarity through bluegrass music.

Check it out…

Well done all! Happy New Years everyone.

