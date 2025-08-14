Audrey Neel wins 2025 Steve Gulley Memorial Scholarship

The Bluegrass Music Endeavors Foundation, a charitable organization founded and managed by West Virginia bluegrass artists Crandall Creek, announced last night (8/13) that Audrey Neel of Hillsboro, MO would receive the 2025 Steve Gulley Memorial Scholarship at Nashville’s Station Inn.

Audrey is a junior studying in the Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots Music program at East Tennessee State University, and receives the $5,000 scholarship from the Foundation in honor of the prolific bluegrass singer and songwriter, Steve Gulley, who passed away from an aggressive cancer in 2020.

Jerry Andrews of Crandall Creek, and Bruce Winges, both directors of the Bluegrass Music Endeavors Foundation, presented the award to Audrey, along with Steve’s widow Debbie Gulley, herself a noted vocalist.

Upon receiving her check, Audrey shared…

“That’s so exciting. I am so honored to receive this scholarship.

I grew up in Missouri, where my love for music began as I listened to my older sister play fiddle and sing at school.”

Neel is primarily a fiddler and singer, but she is studying guitar at ETSU with Tim Stafford, who shared praise for his pupil, and her receipt of this award.

“I know without a shadow of a doubt that Audrey would be Steve’s ideal choice for this scholarship.”

Many congratulations to Audrey Neel for her scholarship, and hats off to the Bluegrass Music Endeavors Foundation for their charitable work. They accept donations online to further the scholarship as well as their other philanthropic efforts.