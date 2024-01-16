Audie Blaylock Celebration of Life next week

For those who wish to pay their respects to and honor the life and career of bluegrass legend Audie Blaylock, there will be a celebration of his life on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The event will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Lakepoint Room at the Eagle Eye Golf & Banquet Center in Bath, MI (about 15 miles northeast of Lansing).

Blaylock passed away unexpectedly at home in Auburn, Indiana, on January 10. He was 61 years of age.

He is being mourned world-wide as a great loss to the bluegrass music community.