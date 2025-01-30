Attend a Blue Highway live album taping in March

Blue Highway will be celebrating their 30th anniversary as a bluegrass band, and recording a live album, over the course of two nights at the end of March.

These very special concerts will be held at the Martin Center for the Arts on the campus of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN, sponsored in part by the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music Studies program.

Like most university theaters, the site of the Powell Recital Hall where the shows will be held are not large, but well equipped for recording. Therefore, ticket availability is low, so those interested in attending and being part of a live recording should act quickly.

A number of very special guests will also be featured during the shows, which are scheduled for March 27-28. Blue Highway will perform songs from across their three decade career for this retrospective project. They are sure to be night’s to remember!

Tickets are available now online.