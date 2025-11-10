ATS Records signs Cotton Pickin’ Kids

Cotton Pickin’ Kids sign with ATS Records at World of Bluegrass 2025

Cotton Pickin’ Kids have signed a recording contract with ATS Records in Knoxville, TN. The actual signing took place during IBMA World Of Bluegrass in Chattanooga on September 18, and the Kids performed on the Paige Capo Showcase Stage that day as ATS’ most recently signed artists.

ATS stands for All Things Strings. The record label’s team consists of Milton Harkey, Bill and Vicky Hutchens, and Lewell Molen.

Cotton Pickin’ Kids is comprised of the six Cipollari siblings from Alabama: Savio on mandolin, Therese on fiddle, Cecilia on guitar, Rosalinda on bass, Gianluca on banjo, and Giovanni on reso-guitar. Formed in 2017, the family band has appeared on the WoodSongs Old-TIme Radio Hour, and performed at such notable venues as Dollywood, the IBMA Youth Stage, Bluegrass First Class, and the Tennessee State Fair. Their YouTube channel features videos of their music, with several that have received over 4 million views.

Of the ATS signing, Therese says…

“I’m so excited to be working with ATS Records. Not only is it a step up in our music career, but also the ATS family are incredible people to work with. 16-year-old me could have never imagined an opportunity like this would happen just because I started posting our band on social media years ago.

I’m so incredibly proud of my siblings and myself on how far we have come in our musical careers, and the dedication and hard work it took us to get where we are today! I’m so beyond grateful for ATS recognizing our talents and hard work, and can’t wait to see what the future holds working together!”

Her brother, Savio, shared his excitement and aspirations.

“Signing with ATS Records is a huge step for us, and we’re honestly so excited for this new chapter. Our goal is to become the biggest family bluegrass band in the world and play the Grand Ole Opry.

We’re especially excited to be part of all these new young bands and artists coming up. It’s super cool to see the next generation of bluegrass pushing boundaries.

Our biggest goal is to travel and share bluegrass around the world, bringing this music to as many people as possible.”

The label is happy to have them.

“We pride ourselves in being able to provide our artists with the highest quality recordings possible. We believe that the best music is created through collaboration, and we work closely with our artists to bring their vision to life.

We are excited to have Cotton Pickin’ Kids as part of our family here at ATS Records. Be on the lookout for a new release coming soon.”

Find out more bout the Kids online.