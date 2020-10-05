At Lorraine’s – it’s a song… it’s a commercial… it’s great fun!

Is there anyone who would argue that Lorraine Jordan is among the hardest working women in bluegrass music? Not only does she manage a popular touring band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, she also works with and helps manage the Garrett Newton Band, runs the Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies festival, and owns and operates several successful businesses in and around Raleigh, NC.

One of those is Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music, in Garner where they serve a variety of tasty caffeinated beverages, with Lorraine’s Kitchen, her mobile food truck, typically operating nearby. And, of course, they offer live bluegrass music several nights each week – or did, until public gatherings of the sort were prohibited earlier this year. But with North Carolina now coming out from under these sorts of restrictions, bluegrass is set to return to Lorraine’s at the end of October, with Nu-Blu scheduled for October 30 and a big Halloween bash on the 31st.

In keeping with a long standing bluegrass tradition, Jordan has created a song for the Coffee House, in the fashion of the Flatt & Scruggs classic, the Martha White theme, which was also a major part of Rhonda Vincent’s show when she was working with the company in recent years.

Jordan and Carolina Blue have recorded their song, At Lorraine’s, and created this music video to promote the beanery, and the traditional bluegrass sound that she stands for.

If you find yourself down around Raleigh, Cary, or Garner, NC, be sure to stop in for some fresh brew, and check the music calendar online to find out when your favorite artists will be in town for a show.