Assistance requested for Britt and Celeste Sheffield

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money and assist a member of our bluegrass family, Britt Sheffield, bass player with Breaking Grass, and his wife Celeste. The couple have two small children at home, and Celeste is currently hospitalized.

As we have been told, the young family was attending church this past Sunday, and Celeste passed out during the service. After bringing her to the hospital, doctors determined that she had suffered a ruptured aneurysm that led to subarachnoid hemorrhage, i.e., a bleed between the brain and its encapsulating membrane.

Word is that Celeste will require at least three weeks in the hospital following surgery to repair the aneurysm, before moving over to rehab. The fear now is the fact that strokes are quite common following such an episode, so she will remain in the neurological ICU for the time being.

She is experiencing some very odd symptoms, in that whenever she closes her eyes, visual hallucinations occur. These not only have prevented her from sleeping, they make her nauseous, so rest is a big concern.

Britt says that she is doing well, able to walk a short distance with a walker, but there is a ways yet to go.

Family and friends are stepping in to help with childcare while Britt tries to be with his wife as much as possible. The Sheffields are likely to incur substantial medical expenses from such a prolonged hospital stay, with an uncertain degree of rehab to follow.

The hope is that friends of Breaking Grass will share what they can financially during this difficult time, to help with unexpected needs, as well as long term medical costs.

Their GoFundMe campaign can be found online, where donations of any amount can be made quickly and securely, using credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, or PayPal.

The Sheffield family will be forever grateful for any assistance people can offer.