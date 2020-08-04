Ashokan Bluegrass Camp to offer sliding scale for 2020 virtual experience

As have nearly all bluegrass instructional offerings this year, the Ashokan Bluegrass Camp, normally held in Olivebridge, NY, is moving to a virtual workshop for their 2020 edition.

They will retain the same lineup of top level teachers, but simply move everything online. Alan Bibey is booked to teach mandolin, Chris Eldridge for guitar, Bill Evans for banjo, Kimber Ludiker for fiddle, and Zak McLamb for bass. Additional instructors include Stephen Mougin and Joe Newberry for singing and songwriting, and camp coordinator Tony Watt teaching jamming. Sessions will run August 12-16.

Particularly interesting this year is that the folks at Ashokan Music & Dance Camps are offering a pay-what-you-can, sliding scale registration fee. They request that everyone pay $100, but will accept what you can offer. Any registrations over $100 will be taken as a tax-deductible donation.

Ashokan has had the ability to experiment with virtual workshops already this year, and feel like they can come very close to replicating the in-person experience.

All classes will be available via Zoom or livestream for those registered, and all classes/materials will be archived online for a year so students can watch all of the camp sessions over time. There will even be a lunchtime hangout online for students to discuss what they have learned, just like at regular camp.

Full details can be found online, where you can also register to participate later this month.