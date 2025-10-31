As The Crow Flies from Rocking Horse Money

From southwest England comes Rocking Horse Money, an interesting acoustic trio consisting of two well-known English grassers, Laura Carrivick on fiddle and reso-guitar and John Breese on bass, and an early rock ‘n’ roll enthusiast, Oliver Seymour.

Laura tells us that the trio name comes in part from the Hank Williams song, Rocking Chair Money, which may contain a hint of what sort of sound they’re after.

With a self-titled album set to hit by the end of the year, Rocking Horse Money is releasing a single today, As The Crow Flies, written and sung by Seymour.

They describe the song thusly…

“A daydreaming songwriter and his long-suffering lover are headed along Illinois Route 38. With destination Chicago up ahead, the motor starts to falter and trouble entails. Tensions boil over and our songwriter soon finds himself making the final leg solo.”

It’s a fun romp. Check it out.

<a href="https://rockinghorsemoney.bandcamp.com/track/as-the-crow-flies">As The Crow Flies by Rocking Horse Money</a>

As The Crow Flies is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and from the Rocking Horse Money bandcamp page.