Arizona Wildflowers nominated for IWMA Group of the Year

Congratulations to The Arizona Wildflowers, i.e., the Dietrich siblings from Casa Grande, AZ, a young bluegrass and western swing group, have been nominated for Duo or Group of the Year by the International Western Music Association.

We’ve covered the Wildflowers many times over the past few years, both for their music releases and for their horsewomanship awards in barrel racing. Last year, the oldest sister, Ranelle, won the Youth Division at the Grand Master Fiddle Championship, and was invited to play on the Grand Ole Opry.

All four of the Wildflowers are under 18, and being nominated for an award like this is a major achievement, especially set against recognized artists like Riders In The Sky, The Kristyn Harris Band, Gone With The West, and Kacey & Jenna.

Here they are at the 2024 IWMA Convention in Albuquerque, performing in the Youth Showcase.

Here’s a more recent TV spot with the group, aired on 12 News in Phoenix in July.

The 2025 IWMA Convention will be held at the Hotel Albuquerque, November 12-16, with the Awards Show scheduled for the 15th. Best of luck to The Arizona Wildflowers!