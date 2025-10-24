Applications open for IBMA International Band Performance Grant

What…? Isn’t it a bit soon to be talking about World of Bluegrass 2026? Wasn’t it just held last month in Chattanooga?

Well, yes, and yes. But the International Bluegrass Music Association has just opened applications for their IBMA International Band Performance Grant for 2026, and they close November 21. This generous grant of $5,000 is offered annually to a professional bluegrass group from outside the United States to help cover the travel costs to visit the US and showcase at the World of Bluegrass convention.

As part of receiving this grant, artists will likewise obtain assistance in dealing with visa applications, and with booking additional dates in the US next year. Help with a second tour in 2027 is also part of the package.

Over the past four years while this Performance Grant has been offered, the following bands have participated:

Curly Strings – Estonia

Country Gongbang – South Korea

Johnny & The Yooahoos – Germany

The Often Herd – England

IBMA says that receiving the grant is a great way for artists to set up a presence in the US market.

Application can be made online.