Applications open for Béla Fleck’s 2022 Blue Ridge Banjo Camp

Applications are now being accepted to attend the 2022 Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, founded and curated by Béla Fleck. This year’s camp will be held August 17-21 in Brevard, NC.

Fleck will be teaching during the camp, alongside his hand-picked faculty consisting of Tony Trischka, Kristin Scott Benson, and Ryan Cavanaugh.

Unlike most other weekend instructional camps, not all who apply are accepted to attend. Béla and his staff look at the pool of applicants each year, and choose those they feel are most likely to benefit from the experience. There is no application fee, and they only take them from now until March 1, so it is recommended that anyone interested in coming should complete an application soon. Those accepted for registration will be notified shortly after the application period closes.

The Camp is meant for serious intermediate to advanced players, engaged learners eager to listen and learn from such a high-level faculty. Students will be challenged with new skills, but the intent is to “build up banjo players with a holistic approach, an approach that will hopefully have a long-lasting effect on each players’ ability to improve even after the camp is over.”

Registration fees are offered for both resident campers who will stay on site at the Brevard Music Center, as well as rates for commuter/local attendees without the need for accommodations and meals. An option exists for a spouse, parent, or close friend traveling with a camper to receive accommodations and food, and attend sessions with the student.

Béla himself is deeply involved in this venture, and says that he wants to dedicate more of his time to teaching going forward.

“I’ve loved the banjo and the community that surrounds it ever since I first heard it, and started learning to play. The Blue Ridge Banjo Camp is my chance to put together an amazing team of 3 finger banjoist/teachers, to pass along what we’ve each been learning over the years. I’m looking forward to expanding the teaching side of what I do, and thankful to have an amazing venue in which we can share our love, fascination, and curiosity about music and the 5 string banjo.”

Full details on registration fees and an application form can be found on the Blue Ridge Banjo Camp web site.