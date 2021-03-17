Applications for bluegrass artist in residence at ETSU closes Friday

Our friends in the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University have asked us to remind everyone that applications for their new Artist in Residence program close this Friday, March 19.

Applications are being accepted for a one year appointment, which is renewable, with a salary of $65,000 with benefits offered to the successful candidate. This is a teaching position, with a likelihood of some in-person instruction in Johnson City, TN, but there are no restrictions on the artist being able to tour on weekends or when school is not in session.

The position is for a bluegrass performing artist with outstanding professional attainments, creative accomplishments, and recognition in the bluegrass field. It will commence with the Fall 2021 semester. It not only will offer some financial security for the chosen artist, but also provide an immeasurable benefit to ETSU students who have the chance to study under a noted professional, in addition to the many such people already on the faculty.

The following qualifications are expected for consideration as Artist in Residence:

Professional-level musical ability and experience.

Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Up-to-date and experiential knowledge of the bluegrass music industry.

Ability to promote the program to a wide range of audiences.

Ability to coach instrumentalists and/or vocalists from beginner through advanced levels.

Ability to help prepare students for careers as bluegrass music professionals.

Ability to develop effective teaching materials for university instruction.

Commitment to foster a collegial learning environment in which equity, inclusion, and innovation are encouraged.

Applications can be completed online. Studio and live performance recordings will be requested, along with information about prior teaching experience.