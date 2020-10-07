Applications for 2021 IBMA Foundation grants due December 1

Skip to content
The IBMA Foundation, the philanthropic and educational arm of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has issued a reminder that applications for their 2021 Project Grants are due by December 1, 2020.
Each year, the Foundation awards roughly $14,000 in grants to non-profit and charitable organizations that contribute to their goal of fostering the growth of bluegrass music. They are especially interested in programs that provide bluegrass music education for young people. Individual grants run in the $1500-$2000 range.
The awardees for 2020 included:
The Acoustic Music Seminar, at the Savannah Music Festival in Georgia
The Ballard High School Fiddlers, in Seattle, Washington
Bluegrass Day Camp for Kids, at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Washburn, Wisconsin
IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass program, held in Nashville, Tennessee
A Life of Sorrow: The Life & Times of Carter Stanley, presented by Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke, Virginia Kindergarten Bludovice: Bluegrass to Kindergarten, in the Czech Republic
Stokes Junior Mountain Music and 3rd Saturday Grass, in Danbury, North Carolina
The Yadkin Junior Appalachian Musicians, an afterschool program in Yadkinville, North Carolina
An
application is available online, which can be completed and submitted to the IBMA Foundation by email, or postal mail.
IBMA Foundation
4206 Gallatin Pike
Nashville, TN 37216
More details can be obtained through contacting the Foundation by
email or phone (615-260-4807).
