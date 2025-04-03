Applications being accepted for Steve Cooley Scholarship at Morehead State University

The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University is now accepting applications for their new Steve Cooley Banjo and Bluegrass Music Scholarship. Funded by anonymous donors, this new award will be given for the first time this year, can be as much as $15,000, and can be renewable

To be eligible one must be an undergraduate student at Morehead State, pursuing a B.A. in Traditional Music or a Minor in Traditional Music. Those who have been accepted to the school but haven’t begun attending are also eligible. The scholarship is open to all instrumentalists with a preference given to banjo players, as the award is named in honor of a fine Kentucky banjo man.

This scholarship is based on instrumental skills, and GPA is not a consideration, though the successful candidate must be in good academic standing to receive the scholarship.

Applications must be submitted by April 15, and can be completed online.

Program director Daxson Lewis put together this video to explain the process.

Good luck Morehead bluegrass students!