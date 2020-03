Applications being accepted for Mountain Fever scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the 3rd annual Higher Education Scholarship provided by the Mountain Fever Music Group. They offer a $1,000 award to a college-bound student based on merit, citizenship, and love of music.

The Mountain Fever Music Group consists of three labels dedicated to bluegrass and acoustic music. Mountain Fever Records was their original imprint, which releases music from traditional and contemporary bluegrass artists; Travianna Records focuses on artists who push the boundaries of bluegrass and old time music; and Morning Glory Music, which was formed to record and promote Gospel Music.

Label founder Mark Hodges launched the scholarship in 2018 to reward exceptional students involved in traditional music for their efforts to date.

To qualify…

Applicant must be a current high school senior.

Applicant must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Applicant must be able to prove graduation, college acceptance, and GPA.

An online application is available, which will require:

Applicant’s name, address, email, and phone number Applicant’s High School with proof of graduation and GPA Name of college the applicant plans to attend with proof of acceptance Proposed major A list of extra-curricular activities including school, church, and community activities A short essay explaining “How Music Has Impacted My Life” (Must be 200 – 400 words)

Applications will be accepted until April 15, 2020, and a recipient will be announced by May 1.