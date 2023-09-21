Appalachian Smoke to Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Appalachian Smoke to the label, with a new album expected next year.

The band hails from that part of the southeastern US where Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee intersect, and with all five members being skilled singers and songwriters, they are never at a loss for new material. Their debut album, Colder Side of Love, generated attention for both their songs and their performance, and the guys are stoked to finish up their next project with a new label partner.

BJ Taylor is on mandolin, Jamie Mason on guitar, Kenneth Rymer on reso-guitar, Mikel Laws on banjo, and Tim Williams on bass. They all take turns with lead and harmony vocals, giving them a wide variety of sounds on stage and in the studio.

Amanda Cook, COO at Mountain Fever, says that she has high hopes for the band’s first Mountain Fever recording.

“I think Appalachian Smoke is a great group of musicians that love bluegrass and are working to carry on the traditions of the genre, at the same time creating their own sound and innovating with their original music.”

Mountain Fever President and CEO Mark Hodges agrees, saying that he sees Appalachian Smoke as a great fit for the label.

“At Mountain Fever Records we are always looking for new talents. We watch out for bands that are displaying amazing skills, but also bands with heart and a dedication to the craft. Appalachian Smoke fits the bill in every category, and we are excited about the future working with them.”

Here’s a listen to a track from Colder Side of Love, one called Katie Did.