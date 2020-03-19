Appalachian Road Show to do free online concert from Station Inn

Everybody associated with Appalachian Road Show has been excited for weeks about their big album release show scheduled for March 25 at Nashville’s Station Inn. The entire bluegrass world has been anticipating the release of their second album, Tribulation, this month on Billy Blue Records, and Station Inn seemed a perfect place to perform it live.

But as so many touring artists have discovered of late, venues are not opening to the public during the virus-related shutdown, so they were faced with a dilemma. Likewise, The Station Inn realized that they couldn’t stay open with gathering sizes restricted. And, of course, they are among many thousands of live entertainment providers in this same situation.

But Station Inn had an ace up their sleeve since launching Station Inn TV around this time last year. With video cameras installed in the concert area, they can offer the music experience both live and on demand to subscribers of the service, so it was possible for the show to go on.

Bluegrass Today has been partnering with Station Inn since the service launched, to help promote the service, and it was during discussions with our staff that the idea emerged to use the live feed as a fundraising tool, offering streams free on Facebook, with performers willing to participate sharing a GoFundMe link for tornado victim relief.

So how does this all relate to Appalachian Road Show? Well, since their album release show on the 25th had already been designated as a benefit concert, with proceeds going to Hands On Nashville, the question was raised whether they might go ahead with the scheduled performance, sans audience, and offer the stream for free on Facebook.

Much discussion ensued, but the upshot is that the band will indeed be live at Station Inn next Wednesday night, with everyone invited to watch online. The stream will be available on the Station Inn Facebook page starting at 8:00 p.m., on the Bluegrass Today Facebook page, and on the band’s as well. Several other pages and accounts on Facebook will participate in this special event, which we will list next week on Friday. If we can embed the live feed here, we will do so on Friday evening.

Hats off to all involved, both for finding a way to keep the bluegrass flowing in a time of forced deprivation, but also for helping raise money for Nashville’s tornado victims, who are in danger of being forgotten with so much focus on viral fears these days.

Until the 27th, you can enjoy free streams every night on Facebook, courtesy of The Station Inn. Tonight will feature East Nash Grass at 8:15 CDT. You can also watch the stream on our Facebook page.