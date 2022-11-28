Appalachian Road Show makes their Opry debut

Skip to content
Appalachian Road Show on the Grand Ole Opry (11/25/22) – photo by Erick Anderson
This past Friday saw the Grand Ole Opry debut for
Appalachian Road Show. Though no strangers to the Opry stage in other various ensembles, this first time together was an especially joyous occasion coming just after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Fiddler Jim VanCleve, who was able to bring his dad and his daughter to the show, said that it was something he’ll never forget.
“Honestly, I don’t know how it could have possibly gone any better. The crowd response was insane. I may have played that stage 200 times or more, but that night was magical.”
The guys played
La La Blues from their recently-released album, , on Billy Blue Records, and got the audience to sing along. You can see the charm these guys bring to their performance, on top of their obvious skill as musical artists. Jubilation
VIDEO
They also were interviewed about the band and the new project.
VIDEO
They also shared this backstage phone video of the curtain going up.
VIDEO
All of the band members brought family to the Opry, where they also got to hang out with country/rock artist Steve Earle.
Couldn’t happen for a nicer group of guys.
Congratulations to The Appalachian Road Show!
