Appalachian Road Show do the Huckabee Show

This past Saturday, Appalachian Road Show visited the Huckabee Show, broadcast weekly on the Trinity Broadcast Network. There they performed a pair of songs they have recorded, and banjo man Barry Abernathy and his family talked with host Mike Huckabee about their adoption in April of two foster children needing a home. That’s always a heartwarming story, and a difficult decision, made all the more special as the younger of the two shares the same birth defect that Barry himself has.

If you missed it on TV, the music was hot, and the conversation was quite touching. Thankfully, the Huckabee staff has provided video clips to share.

Here is their first song, Dance, Dance, Dance…

…and the interview with the Abernathys.

The guys also played their instrumental, The Appalachian Road, from their current Billy Blue Records album, Tribulation.

Well done, all!