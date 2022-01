Appalachian Blue, new single from Kristy Cox

Billy Blue Records has released another single from Shades of Blue, their next album with Nashville grasser – by way of Australia – Kristy Cox.

The new track is called Appalachian Blue, and was written by Jerry Salley, David Haley Lauver, Karen Bowles, and Bobby Johnston.

Cox sings it beautifully, supported by Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, Gaven Largent on banjo, and Mike Bub on bass. Jerry Salley sings the harmony vocals.

Kristy says that she is psyched for everyone to hear it.

“I am so excited for the release of my second single, Appalachian Blue. This track is so fun, and sums up everything I love about bluegrass music in one song!”

It’s a bluesy bluegrass number full of heartbreak and pain – a typical bluegrass song! Check it out in the official lyric video.

Pre-orders are available now online for Shades of Blue, and Appalachian Blue can be found at popular download and streaming sites as a single.