Anywhere With You from The Flattlanders

Florida’s Flattlanders have released their very first recording, Anywhere With You, a delightful bluegrass number with a feel good premise.

The group started out as a fun side project for the four founders when they had down time from other bands, but the quartet really clicked and found immediate success. The Flattlanders is now their primary band priority. Brian Andrews is on guitar, Andy Kennan on banjo, Joey Lazio on mandolin, and Matt Melton on bass.

Anywhere With You was written by Joey Lazio about his wife, Shelby, and he says it’s a true song.

“Anywhere I’m with her has me the happiest in the world! Pretty straight forward.

Hoping to have another song out in a month or so called Misery Hill. We’ll see what comes after that!”

The Flattlanders have a smooth, polished sound very much in the mainstream of contemporary bluegrass, and while we were not previously familiar with the band, it is clear why this outfit has won over audiences in north and central Florida when they perform.

Have a listen to their first release. It’s a good’n.

Anywhere With You is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact the band on Facebook to get an airplay copy.